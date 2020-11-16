Byredo Unveils Three Glam Eyeshadow Palettes

With the October launch of Byredo’s makeup collection in collaboration with artist Isamaya Ffrench, the brand showcased a roster of stellar makeup bag classics like mascara and black eyeliner, along with vibrant shades of lipsticks and a universal color stick in 16 shades. The formulas are rich and high-quality but the packaging is what will seriously steal your heart. From the curved red mascara tube to the silver and gold lipstick cases, the collection is more than makeup–it is art.

The newest launch to join the artfully designed collection from Byredo are three five-color eyeshadow palettes each with their own narrative told through the shades of pigment. “The color story and high quality of materials are essential elements, but so are the objects containing the cosmetics,” says Ben Gorham, founder and creative director of Byredo. “These objects are tangible, personal and sensual. The clasp, the noise, the magnet… I wanted the idea of quality and performance through the structure and weight of all.”

The three palettes (Syren, Corporate Colours, and Sciomancer) were created with self-expression at the forefront. ”Makeup used to have a kind of repetitive palette but now there is so much freedom in color and its use, I wanted to design collections that actually connect to a story,” says Isamaya Ffrench, makeup artist and Byredo collaborator.

Sciomancer was designed to celebrate musician Yves Tumor and his unapologetically vibrant glam rock attitude. The metallic violet, rich green, and biodegradable glitter are as punk as it gets.

Corporate Colours offers a selection of five elevated nudes inspired by the Italian twin sisters behind luxury fashion brand Medea. The Medea Sisters embody elegance and modern minimalism, but with a chic shimmer laced throughout, which is exactly what you’ll find in this palette of deep espresso, warm vanilla, and dazzling hazelnut.

Finally, Syren is Byredo and Isamaya Ffrench’s “perspective on pretty.” The five-pan palette represents Ffrench’s transformation into a mermaid, with a sparkly blue, vibrant sea green, and feminine blush pink.

The campaign videos for each eyeshadow palette from Byredo were shot by Daniel Sannwald. Shop Byredo’s Eyeshadow 5 Colour compacts now on byredo.com.