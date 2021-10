From The Mark Hotel to The Met Gala Check out a few of our favorite looks from the 2021 Met Gala as celebs made their way to fashion’s biggest night out

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Ilya Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel



Emma Chamberlain departs The Mark Hotel for the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, 2021 in New York City.