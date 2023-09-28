A Dior J’adore Exhibition Debuts In Paris

View the gallery

Since its inception in 1999, the Dior J’adore fragrance has been a celebration of flowers with dominant notes of jasmine sambac and damascena rose, reiterated over the decades by master perfumers like François Demachy and Francis Kurkdjian.

To this end, Dior has unveiled a new exhibition in Paris, “Dior J’adore,” at the Beaux-Arts de Paris on view through October 8, which tells the story of J’adore, from Christian Dior’s original love of flowers, to L’or de J’adore, the new essencede parfum by Kurkdjian. The all-encompassing sensory experience features a golden corridor, like the famous necklace that encircles the bottle (designed by Hervé van der Straeten), which immediately leads visitors deep into the private realm of the Maison. Artisans will offer interactive demonstrations and showcase the evolution from the couturier’s first, figure-8 shaped dresses that led to curvaceous bottle shape. Many artists have revisited the bottle’s design over the years including Victoire de Castellane, India Mahdavi and Jean-Michel Othoniel and all are on display here. Just as important as the contents is the image of J’adore. Over the years, J’adore’s ad campaigns have starred Carmen Kass and Charlize Theron and some have featured films directed by Jean-Baptiste Mondino. Artists Katerina Jeb, Fred Eerdekens, Refik Anadol and Yuriko Yakagi offer their interpretations of the ever-evolving perfume and its vibrant flowers.

From September 27 to October 8, Beaux-Arts de Paris, 13 Quai Malaquais, Paris