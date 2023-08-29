Chanel is celebrating its best-selling fragrance Chance Eau Fraîche with an immersive dining experience in Williamsburg, Brooklyn near the brand’s new beauty boutique. The floral scented eau de parfum has been reinterpreted by in-house perfumer Olivier Polge into a new expression that intertwines zesty citron, a jasmine heart and the ambery presence of a teak wood note to create an energizing trail. “I saw an opportunity, and I took it,” says Polge.

Once seated at a booth or diner counter at the Lucky Chance Diner, guests will delight in a special and personalized Chance fragrance discovery with interactive activities including vending machines with custom takeaways, a life-sized bottle photo moment and diner-inspired treats and games. The Lucky Chance Diner is free and open to the public from September 8-10 from 11am-7pm daily. Reservations are suggested and taken here but walk-ins are welcome.