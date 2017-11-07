This past weekend, The Cove celebrated its relaunch with a weekend-long private event, where guests included Drew Barrymore, Liev Schreiber, Fergie and Brooke Shields.

A highlight of the weekend was Fergie’s oceanfront performance accompanied by a beach dinner featuring a preview by Master Chef José Andrés. Musicians, designers, artists and chefs came out to support the reopening of the famous resort at Atlantis Paradise Island. A Surfside Dinner on Paradise Beach kicked off the weekend on Friday, where guests dined on authentic Bahamian cuisine, including out-of-the-shell conch, a freshly-caught Nassau grouper wrapped in a banana leaf and Avión Paloma cocktails. The evening also included a performance by musical guest Spencer Ludwig alongside Bahamian artists Tingum Dem.

On Saturday guests relaxed on the white-sand beach and the newly redesigned pool area made possible by Lulu deKwiatkowski, notable artist and designer of textiles, jewelry and accessories. The Cove also boats a new restaurant called Sip Sip which is made possible by Chef Julie Lightbourn. At sunset, Bahamian artist Antonius Roberts unveiled his own sculpture creation, “Sacred Space,” at The Cove Peninsula, which pays tribute to Bahamian heritage and the environment.

Master Chef José Andrés held a dinner for 250 guests under the nighttime sky with a preview of a dish from his upcoming restaurant, FISH by José Andrés, which will open in February 2018 at The Cove. The dish, called Conch Salpicon, is made with pomegranate, cucumber, radish, tomato, salmon roe and green pepper.

Fergie ended the night with a performance of both her hit songs and her latest songs from her new album, Double Duchess. DJs Leigh Lezark and Geordon Nicol, known together as The Misshapes, also performed at The Cove.