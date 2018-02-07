Bamford Watch Department specializes in tricking out watches with bespoke modifications, so it figures that horology’s resident art punks would partner with streetwear temple Dover Street Market for its latest release – the $14,290 Fragment Zenith El Primero, in stores today.

Founded by construction heir George Bamford, BWD became the official customizer for LVMH watch brands last year, providing unique variations on a portfolio that includes Zenith, TAG Heuer, and Bulgari. But the Fragment Zenith El Primero arguably carries the most street cred of any edition to date, blending the classic El Primero frame – debuted in 1969 – with the flair of Fragment’s Hiroshi Fujiwara, the anointed “godfather of streetwear.”

A sneaker designer by trade, Fujiwara has lent his Midas touch to an assembly line of collaborative cult products, from splashy Louis Vuitton bags to Starbucks thermoses. His latest collab, by contrast, is a restrained take on the original timepiece, emphasizing a steel band and a minimalist, white and midnight blue dial.

Starting today, customers can find the unique piece exclusively in Dover Street Market stores across London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo. But for those in search of truly one-of-a-kind wrist candy, BWD’s workshop is at their service.

Main image: BWD x Fragment Zenith El Primero. Courtesy of Dover Street Market.