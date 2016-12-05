Is Shinola, Detroit’s homegrown maker of everything from bicycles to leather bags, now a girl’s best friend? Yes, if its latest covetable accessories are any indication.

The brand takes its first foray into fine jewelry with a collection designed by the New York–based Pamela Love, a CFDA winner known for her intricate, refined baubles.

Precious stones like tiger’s eye, opal and diamonds embellish the line’s sterling silver and 14-karat gold pieces, from hoop earrings to signet rings to buckle cuffs.

“I’m always drawn to things that are forward thinking but nod to the past,” Love says of the collaboration. “I think that’s something that Shinola does very well.”