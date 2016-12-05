DuJour Navigation

Shinola has collaborated with New York–based Pamela Love on its first jewelry collection

Written by The Editors of DuJour

Is Shinola, Detroit’s homegrown maker of everything from bicycles to leather bags, now a girl’s best friend? Yes, if its latest covetable accessories are any indication. 

Buckle bracelet in 14-karat yellow gold, $8,000, SHINOLA, shinola.com.

The brand takes its first foray into fine jewelry with a collection designed by the New York–based Pamela Love, a CFDA winner known for her intricate, refined baubles.

Statement signet ring in 14-karat yellow gold with opal, $2,800, SHINOLA, shinola.com.

Precious stones like tiger’s eye, opal and diamonds embellish the line’s sterling silver and 14-karat gold pieces, from hoop earrings to signet rings to buckle cuffs.

Small lug earrings in 14-karat yellow gold, $1,200, SHINOLA, shinola.com.

 

“I’m always drawn to things that are forward thinking but nod to the past,” Love says of the collaboration. “I think that’s something that Shinola does very well.”

