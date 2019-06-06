Minnie Driver and One Kings Lane Are a Perfect Match

She might be best known for her brilliant work in films such as Good Will Hunting and Sleepers, but home décor is in Minnie Driver’s blood. “My mother is an interior and textiles designer,” says Driver. “Growing up in a very English home as well as the Caribbean, where I was partially raised, I was influenced by how traditional and global styles can mix together.” It was this passion for incorporating different prints into design schemes that led Driver to start her own textile and soft goods line, Minnie Driver English Living. Now, two years later, she is expanding the brand with the help of online retailer One Kings Lane to make her foray into furniture.

Driver says of the partnership, “I have been a customer of the company for years. Their design sensibility, incredible manufacturing network and overall customer reach made them an ideal match for me. They understand my design point of view and knew how to bring all of my ideas to life.” It is this perfect union that has led to a charming collection of ottomans, sofas, bed frames and more, that feature a decidedly British eclectic flair with a dash of global fusion added to the mix. When deciding on one of her highlights from the line, Driver says, “The Mariposa print, particularly in the lapis, because it’s a block print, but used like a Provencal pattern. I think it’s a really great example of how you can re-imagine a traditional Indian technique into something that also feels quite European.”

With all the pieces coming in three distinct patterns, each with two colorway options, there are endless ways to fit these pieces in any design scheme. What Driver hopes for the customer’s buying her collection is that “you can incorporate everything into your home to add a flourish of color and pattern – keep it subtle with a pillow or ottoman, or make a louder statement mixing some of the larger pieces together.” She adds, “Decorating your home should be like putting together an outfit – don’t be afraid to try things that speak to you and make you feel comfortable, confident and happy.”

Shop the full collection here.