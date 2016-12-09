John Hardy has embodied the magic of Bali since its inception in 1975. With a distinct and one-of-a-kind style, the jewelry’s brilliance is surpassed only by the company’s deep-rooted values in sustainability, artisanship and community. Back in the Bali offices, the company breaks every day at 1:00pm sharp to enjoy a traditional Balinese lunch at a long table. All artisans, designers and managers stop their craft and enjoy a meal together, as a community.

The luxury jewelry brand debuted its first U.S. flagship store in New York City’s SoHo district on November 25. The store offers a unique shopping experience with a traditional Balinese concept space on the second floor serving as a creative sanctuary for artisans while offering consumers a truly immersive experience.

From December 10 – 23 the flagship will weave together scent, sound, light and art for its first series entitled, Artisan in Residence. The Residence will be dedicated to hosting master classes, workshops, talks and installations. By incorporating the creative spirit that lives and breathes in the traditional workshops in Ubud, Bali, consumers are given a full sensory experience at the store and are able to discover the storied craftsmanship of John Hardy jewelry.

Along with having the unique chance to try your hand at signature chain weaving or a simple water color sketch (it’s harder than you think), you will have the opportunity to meet the Artisans in Residence from Bali- the expert craftsman and sculptural visionaries behind those beautiful chains, cuffs and earrings. Explore the brand’s signature eight-step jewelry-making process first-hand and you’ll appreciate your stunning John Hardy accessories that much more.

The only thing missing from the flagship store is their 1:00pm long table lunch. We’re told it’s in the works though.

The John Hardy Flagship is located in at 118 Prince. The store will open Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. (212-343-9000).