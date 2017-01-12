The Most Luxurious Option: A “Get Glam” Weekend at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Get the complete celebrity experience at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, where both Jessica Chastain and Thandie Newton got red-carpet ready before this year’s Golden Globes. As part of the luxury hotel’s “Get Glam” package, guests can take a chauffeured Maserati to their personal styling appointments on Rodeo Drive, after enjoying a special cocktail from Avec Nous. The next morning, visitors can treat themselves to delicious lobster omelettes, avocado toast or other breakfast-in-bed selections before heading to Physique 57 to tone up before the big night. Later, experience a consultation to find the best beauty look and hairstyle before your VIP in-room treatment from Vensette. The experience is available starting at $1230 per night until March 1, 2017, using the code GETGLAM.

The One-Stop: Blushington

This adorable coral-and-white beauty lounge, with locations in New York City and Dallas well, offers a “Red Carpet Ready” makeup option so you look flawless in photos. “TV Ready” takes it to the next level with HD makeup to withstand harsh lights. If you’re in a rush or need a quick fix on the way to the show, the “On The Move” makeup service only takes 20 minutes. The bar also offers multiple levels of eyelash extensions, false lash applications, brow shaping and glycolic peels. Get more information here.

The In-Home Option: Glam Squad

For award season prep without leaving your home or hotel, try Glam Squad. Flip through their menu online or on their iPhone app and schedule the perfect time for the service’s hair, makeup and nail pros to come by. Choose from hairstyles like The Starlet, The Bombshell and The Sophisticate and makeup looks with names like The Bronzed Beauty, The Vamp, The Exec and more.

