As always, before the show even started, the battle for best dressed raged on the red carpet. Sarah Jessica Parker made her first Globes appearance in years (nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role in HBO’s Divorce) and donned a white gown and crown of braids. Although Parker told NBC it was unintentional, the internet has collectively decided the look was the first of last night’s many tributes to the late Carrie Fisher.

Priyanka Chopra, Lily Collins, Emma Stone, Ruth Negga and more leading ladies made the carpet a bit more sparkly than usual in shiny gowns covered in jewels and sequins. Jenna Bush Hager caused a storm of tweets with an unfortunate snafu—the NBC reporter and daughter of George W. Bush merged the titles of Hidden Figures and Fences when asking Pharrell Williams about his nomination for Best Original Score (for Hidden Figures). Ridiculously enough, later in the night Michael Keaton made the same mistake while reading the nominees for best supporting actress (the winner was Viola Davis, for plain Fences).

Host Jimmy Fallon opened the show with a hilarious musical number parodying 2016’s biggest moments in film and television. In the skit, O.J. Simpson’s infamous Ford Bronco caused a traffic jam, Kit Harrington (Jon Snow from Game of Thrones) gasped back to life and Fallon spoofed La La Land with a piano number ending in the revival of our favorite SNL bromance—Fallon and Justin Timberlake.

Questlove—Fallon’s right-hand man on The Tonight Show—provided the tunes during the show, and the DJ and Roots frontman even let Julia Louis-Dreyfus take a gif-inducing turn on the tables.

As the awards rolled on, the cast and crew of La La Land barely had any time in their seats, many thanks were directed at the both the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Ryan Murphy (but none at O.J Simpson himself, as Fallon correctly predicted) and a few notable moments sent us on a roller coaster of laughter and tears.

As Ryan Gosling headed to the podium to accept the award for best actor in a motion picture musical or comedy for his role in La La Land, we laughed as fellow nominees Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) shared a smooch from their adjacent seats. Things got serious during Gosling’s speech, when he thanked his partner Eva Mendes and dedicated the statue to her brother, who recently lost his battle with cancer.

Meryl Streep also made a strong, emotional statement (despite losing her voice) as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. Without mentioning president-elect Trump’s name, she called out some of his controversial actions and policies as they relate to Hollywood. Naming the impressive roster of talent from other countries in the room, she told the crowd “If we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” to a big round of applause. She called upon the Hollywood Foreign Press and the film and television community to support the Committee to Protect Journalists and ended with a touching sentiment from Carrie Fisher, saying, “As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once, take your broken heart, make it into art.”

See below for the full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards:

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Nocturnal Animals.

Best actor in a TV series, drama: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath.

Best foreign language film: Elle.

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish.

Best TV series, musical or comedy: Atlanta.

Best actress in a miniseries or TV movie: Sarah Paulson, People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Best miniseries or TV movie: People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Best movie score: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land.

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Viola Davis, Fences.

Best supporting actress in a miniseries or TV movie: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager.

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land.

Best screenplay, motion picture: La La Land.

Best animated film: Zootopia.

Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager.

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Claire Foy, The Crown.

Best TV series, drama: The Crown.

Best director, motion picture: Damien Chazelle, La La Land.

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta.

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land.

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: La La Land.

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea.

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle.

Best motion picture, drama: Moonlight.

