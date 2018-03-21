Jimmy Choo and Off-White Spawn a Royals-Themed Collaboration

Powerhouse luxury shoe and accessory brand Jimmy Choo and cult-favorite streetwear brand Off-White will unite in a collection inspired by the elegance of the late Princess Diana, one of the very first Jimmy Choo devotees. The collection will celebrate Diana’s timeless royal style, while Virgil Abloh’s aesthetic will reimagine classic silhouettes for 2018. Says Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi, “To collaborate with a brand like Off-White allows Jimmy Choo to explore a new avenue and take part in a different conversation.” With both brands counting models, actors, musicians and taste-makers among their devoted fans, the collection is likely to be a celebrity street-style favorite.

Styles will include a modern take on the glass slipper, a pointy-toe heel encased in PVC. Another design takes inspiration from the tiara, drenched in feminine teardrop crystals. The collection will include boots as well, with leg-lengthening styles encased in elegant tulle or sleek PVC. Says Abloh, “Creative dreams were fulfilled when [we were] able to combine the young exuberance of Off-White and the storied elegance of Jimmy Choo.” The new designs will come in exclusive packaging, making the pieces as collectable as they are wearable.

