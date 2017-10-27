MyTheresa.com has a reputation for producing epic designer collaborations, and now the luxury retailer is back with another standout exclusive, this time with famed Italian fashion house Gucci.

Gucci’s classic (and trending) Ace sneakers will now be available with an irresistible and made-to-order twist: clients on MyTheresa.com can get their initials monogrammed on the signature red/green canvas web that envelopes the shoe (with or without periods between the letters, might we add). This comes in lieu of the original design, which features Alessandro Michele’s beloved bee motif embroidered only in gold threading. This time around, the initials can be stitched in gold, silver, light blue, green, orange, or pink.

This isn’t the first time MyTheresa.com has featured exclusive designer goods—especially accessories—on their website. Gucci’s collaboration with the e-commerce site follows the capsule collections both J.W. Anderson and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White have done this year, each of which focus on bags and shoes. In May, the site also partnered with Acne Studios to launch their ‘Musubi’ bucket holdall. And of course, who could forget these summer-perfect pieces from their collection with Prada.

On the heels of the white sneaker-filled athleisure craze, the push for personalization over ubiquity doesn’t feel pretentious: it comes off as appropriately fresh. The Ace sneaker is currently sold in heel-less, bejeweled, and fur-trimmed variations, so a pair of initials is relatively muted when compared to past and present iterations of the classic. Snag a pair for yourself, or mount the initials of someone close who wants to stand out from the street style crowd.

The shoes are priced at $730 a pair and are available now on MyTheresa.com.

All Images Courtesy of MyTheresa.com