On Monday, September 18, culture junkies will get a new fix when Page Six TV, a frothy news magazine from the New York Post based on the daily’s infamous celebrity coverage, hits screens nationwide. The show, syndicated by Fox Television Stations in every major market, will dish on topics from entertainment to politics served up by a stable of insiders – some of whom, as we learned at the show’s launch party at New York’s newly completed MOXY Hotel, have been on both sides of the tabloid institution. “The first time that I made Page Six was because of one of my dinner parties,” says contributor Bevy Smith, “And it was just amazing.”

And if Page Six TV is anything like one of Smith’s dinner parties, it’s sure to be a star-studded affair. “I just did a dinner last night for the second anniversary of Radio Andy,” says Smith, who also hosts a show on the Sirius XM network. “Andy was there, with Jill Kargman, Titus Burgess, Dascha Polanco, and Don Lemon.”

While Smith’s wheelhouse may be pop culture, the former Fashion Queens host says the Page Six production will focus on more than just celebrity. “We do talk about pop culture and celebrities, but also talk about politics. We talk about media. We talk about fashion. It’s exactly what Page Six is, but it’s brought to life.” So no matter who you are, Smith adds: be warned. “If you don’t want it on Page Six, don’t do it,”

Main image: Hoda Kotb attends Page Six TV launch party. All images courtesy of Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Endemol Shine North America.