The Caribbean island of St. Kitts is exactly what you imagine a tropical island to be – lush forests and mountains surrounded by amazingly clear waters. With its quieter sister island of Nevis just a hop, skip, and a jump away (read: reachable by ferry), the larger of the two is home to white and black sandy beaches, historic churches and a town center modeled after London’s Piccadilly Circus–aptly nicknamed “the Circus.” See below for our guide to spending a weekend in this paradise.

Where to Stay:

When visiting St. Kitts, you must stay at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts for a 5-star luxury experience. The property features incredible views of the beach and Nevis, two pools (one is adults-only), and some of the best service you’ll ever experience at a resort. Book a spa treatment at the Miraval Life in Balance Spa and later, order a cocktail at the pool bar. The beautiful suites available each include a private plunge pool and come highly recommended but, all rooms and suites face the beach so no matter what, you’ll be in paradise.

Where to Eat:

St. Kitts is littered with beautiful resorts, so depending on which one you choose, you’ll most likely be dining on-site. If you stay at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, make sure you connect with your inner millennial and order the avocado toast for breakfast at The Great House. The Fisherman’s Village is the ideal spot for lunch or dinner, and looks right out over the water. You can even head to the dock and see what lobsters came in that day!

Off property, head to the Salt Plage at Christopher Harbour, and make sure you arrive with time to see the sun set. Order one of the signature cocktails and bask in island life and truly experience limin’–this is how the locals describe hanging out and enjoying the good life. There are hammocks on the water, so make sure to dress casual in case you’re lucky enough to snag one of those prime spots.

What to Do:

Beach. All. Day. Once you’re fully sun soaked, head to the Brimstone Hill Fortress, one of the best-preserved fortresses in the Americas, and take in the view from the top. Visit the capital, Basseterre, to check out the Circus, or head out on a catamaran to make the most of the water (and don’t forget to drink up those rum punches). We suggest taking a water taxi to the nearby island of Nevis for hiking and more outdoor activities. Lastly, if you have the time, be sure to check out the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, near Basseterre, which is an 18-mile long train (and then bus) that takes about three hours and runs the complete perimeter of the island. The “Last Railway in the West Indies” was originally built between 1912 and 1926 to deliver sugar cane from the fields to the sugar mill in Basseterre.