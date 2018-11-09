The Weekender: Quebec City, Canada

There’s nothing like a grand European adventure, parading from picturesque café to romantic bistro in between shopping at adorable boutique shops. But, sometimes time is not on our busy schedule’s side, making a weekend getaway more reasonable. Spend a few days in Quebec City, Canada and satisfy all of your travel desires while making it back to the office on Monday (or Tuesday). This small city offers a romantic French culture with nearly 80% of locals considering the French language their native tongue. The culture expands from cuisine to art and music to history making it a destination fit for any type of traveler.

Visitors are able to experience quaint outdoor cafes in the warmer months and charming ice-skating rinks when it gets colder. There are acclaimed museums, historic monuments and beautiful views of the St. Lawrence River to be enjoyed, all while wandering down the city’s cobbled streets.

See below for our top travel suggestions for a weekend spent in Quebec City.

Where to Stay:

With such an old-world ambiance in the city, we suggest staying at the stunning Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, a 19th century castle-esque property that perfectly combines traditional elegance with contemporary luxuries. Nestled inside the walls of Old Quebec City, this 611 room enchanting hotel overlooks the St. Lawrence River and offers guests a truly unforgettable stay.

We suggest making a reservation at the onsite Champlain Restaurant for a culinary adventure courtesy of Chef Stephanie Modat.

Where to Eat:

Sprinkled throughout this welcoming city are dozens of quaint restaurants serving exceptional culinary masterpieces. Depending on what type of ambiance you are looking for Quebec City’s restaurant scene can satisfy your cravings. For an upscale yet rustic experience, visit Panache and indulge in their gourmet French and Canadian menu curated by Executive Chef Julien Ouellet based on seasonal ingredients.

We suggest heading to Le Bouchon du Pied Bleu if you’re looking for a relaxed brunch, but with delicious food. The meat-centric menu here includes traditional French cuisine with special twists.

For your coffee-fix (or if you’re seeking something to warm you up in the colder months) make your way to Brûlerie St-Roch, a three-floor coffee shop offering drinks as well as sandwiches, soup and pastries.

What to Do:

For the history buffs, Quebec City will be your mecca. Discover the star-shaped fortress called La Citadelle de Quebec, which dates back to the early 1800s. Arrive in time for the daily changing of the guard, a ceremony based on Buckingham Palace’s tradition.

One of the most interesting activities is to take a trip to Ile d’Orleans, a historic island located in the middle of the St. Lawrence River. About a 15-minute drive from Quebec City, the charming island offers picturesque boutiques and bistros along with a few vineyards worth checking out. Don’t miss the delicious chocolate shop either–you can smell the sweets from out the door! With spectacular countryside and views of Quebec City from across the river, you will have endless photo opportunities here.

Main image credit: @quebecregion