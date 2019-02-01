The Weekender: NoMad, NYC

NoMad, or the area north of Madison Square Park, has evolved over the years into a staycation hotspot for Manhattanites and visitors alike. For those unsure of the parameters, the neighborhood is bordered by east 25th Street to the south, east 30th Street to the north, Sixth Avenue (Avenue of the Americas) to the west, and Madison or Lexington Avenue to the east. What once was an area comprised of commercial real estate and businesses is now home to a ton of trendy bars, coffee shops, restaurants, and — of course — luxury real estate. Below, find your guide to New York City’s NoMad area.

Where to Stay:

INNSIDE by Meliá New York opened in 2016 and is a prime home base for everything you’d want to see, do, and eat in NoMad. The 313 rooms are bright, white, and breezy, with huge oversized windows that let in glittering light and amazing views of the city. It’ll truly make you feel like you’re on vacation, even if you are a local looking for a weekend treat. Pro tip: don’t miss the windows by the elevators on each floor — the city is captured like a framed photograph. (Almost made for Instagram.)

Where to Eat:

INNSIDE by Meliá New York has a new restaurant that opened in October of 2018 dubbed The Wilson. Featuring two levels, amazing cocktails, delicious seafood, and small plates, the warm and welcoming restaurant is a special way to dine at the hotel. Plus, don’t miss the outside patio, especially in warmer months.

Venturing out? Here’s where you’ll want to grab some bites: Upland (though some would consider this a little further outside of NoMad’s borders) is a must as the food and drinks can’t be beat, and the rust décor makes it perfect for a friendly get together or an intimate date night; head to KazuNori for impressive sushi handrolls; Atoboy for Korean small plates and soju-based cocktails; and of course, The NoMad for a worth-it meal and conversations over wine that can last for hours. If you’re feeling both touristic and hungry for a quick bite, check out the original Shake Shack in Madison Square Park, built in 2004 and designed specifically to complement the park itself. For drinks, the Belgian Beer Café, boasts a great beer selection or the glamorous Oscar Wilde, which will get your attention the moment you walk in.

What to Do:

While technically not in the same neighborhood, you can’t stay in NoMad or explore the area without seeing something at Madison Square Garden. From a sports night to an epic concert, make sure you check out what’s available. Stroll through Madison Square Park and look up to see the iconic Flatiron building in all its crazy skinny wonder. The true beauty about the neighborhood of NoMad is that it’s the perfect jumping off point to visit New York City. You can easily make your way to midtown or the theatre district for an evening of entertainment, or head further downtown to Union Square area for a little shopping. Possibilities are endless so start exploring.