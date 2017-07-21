The Weekender: Mexico City

With premiere shopping and eating—not to mention ideal hideaways with the perfect view—here’s our guide to a perfect weekend in Mexico City.

Where to Stay:

To kick off a memorable stay, book a room at the W Mexico City. The self-proclaimed “most fashionable hotel in Mexico City” is known for its happening scene (Dillon Francis had DJ’d there just before I’d arrived), spacious modern suites and exceptional city views. Located in the tiny Polanco neighborhood of the city, you’re secluded just enough to enjoy the fine amenities the hotel has to offer (think: exceptional spa treatments) while also just a quick trip away from must-visit sites. You can enjoy any meal of the day at the in-house restaurant, J by José Andrés. Awarded “Outstanding Chef” by the James Beard Foundation, Chef José Andrés opened the eatery in 2016 and developed a menu that playfully presents the flavors of his native home, Spain, while also incorporating dishes unique to Mexico City. Among the many menu items to enjoy, make sure to savor the Spanish Coca topped with sea urchin or the Mexican Queso Fundido made with Spanish cheeses.

What to See:

For the views (because it’s always about the views), visit Chapultepec Castle. Presently serving as the National Museum of History, the storied castle was once home to the Mexican Emperor Maximilian I and his wife Empress Carlota, and is still fit for the queen and/or king in your heart. After a stop at the Frida Kahlo Museum to enjoy the artist’s legendary work, you might consider another national monument like the Palacio Nacional, where artwork by Kahlo’s husband Diego Rivera can be found. Ultimately, though, a weekend in CDMX wouldn’t be complete without a stop to kurimanzutto. The art gallery was founded in 1999 by José Kuri, Mónica Manzutto and Gabriel Orozco and is now the most revered gallery in the city.

Where to Shop:

A short car ride away from your hotel—or if you’d rather, a lovely 20-minute stroll through the manicured Polanco neighborhood—you’ll find yourself at Palacio de Hierro, Latin America’s largest luxury department store. Off the cusp of a palatial $300 million renovation, make sure to set aside time for a personal shopping experience to navigate the expansive building. You’ll get the chance to discover exciting local brands like TANE, Lorena Saravia and Bimba y Lola, while also browsing your favorites (Palacio is currently playing host to a Dolce & Gabbana pop-up boutique). After working up an appetite, indulge in an outdoor lunch at Prendes, Palacio’s traditional eatery that serves all the Mexican classics against a backdrop of history (the original location first opened in 1862) in a modern setting.

Where to Eat:

Besides… everywhere? Consider starting a culinary-filled day with brunch at ENO, the fast-casual cafe by top Mexican chef Enrique Olvera. The coffee is delicious (and strong) and between the conchas and the chilaquiles, there’s no wrong way to fuel up here. And for dinner, treat yourself to Biko. Ranked as one of the “World’s Best 50 Restaurants,” you can imagine why this place is a no-brainer. Aside from taking a well-deserved opportunity to sample any tequilas you may have already missed, make sure to try the Cabrilla with Pipián Verde and the Quail with Clarified Gazpacho.

Main Image Courtesy of J by José Andrés