Vera Wang Pour Ladurée Launches

This month, iconic French patisserie Ladurée launches a collaboration with wedding gown designer Vera Wang. The collection of desserts includes a coconut crème chantilly macaron as well as a mango and coconut wedding cake. The sweets are inspired by Wang’s lifelong connection to Paris and her own designer wedding creations.

“Among my most memorable and enchanting experiences in Paris has always been Ladurée,” Vera Wang said in a statement. “Whether it was tea sandwiches, shopping with my mother, or taking my daughters for lunch in St Germain, Ladurée has always been a part of my Parisian experience.”

Ladurée has had a longtime relationship with the fashion industry. The French confectioner provided the pastries for the iconic “I Want Candy” scene in Sofia Coppola’s high-fashion Marie Antoinette, and has previously collaborated with fashion powerhouses like Chiara Ferragni, Emilio Pucci and Lanvin, among others. “Macarons are the supermodels of the food industry,” said President of Ladurée US Elisabeth Holder.

The Vera Wang special edition cakes will be available for special order throughout 2018 and the macarons are limited edition while supplies last.