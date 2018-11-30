The Weekender: Paris, France

For those living in New York, Paris is a quick international flight away. With new flight services opening up, such as United Polaris first and business class services featuring a fully staffed dining lounge and in-flight Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, the seven-hour flight to Paris can be done with relative ease. Upon arrival in the charming European city, visitors will have French bistros, boutiques and more to explore. Below, find the best spots in Paris to visit during a long weekend.

Where to Stay:

For theatre enthusiasts, stay at Hotel Indigo Opera in the heart of the city’s theatre district to be steps away from the matinees and evening performances. With a prix fixe theatre menu, Hotel Indigo offers al fresco dining along a winding side street dotted with theatergoers and playhouses. Further north in Montmarte nestled into a hill, you will find the Terrass Hotel, offering a stunning view of the City of Lights in its top-level suite. The modern hotel also boasts a rooftop bar and restaurant and is walking distance to one of the most iconic Paris monuments, the Sacre-Coeur. To mingle with the locals, stay at Hotel du Temps in the Ninth Arrondissement. A hip, unpretentious boutique hotel, the space is cozy with mod interior design and breakfast is included with the stay.

Where to Eat:

Opened in late October 2018 in Paris’ posh Eighth Arrondissement, Beefbar is set in an art deco-themed space with one of its dining rooms in a historical Parisian glass monument (tip: make sure to ask for the back dining room when making reservations). Beefbar serves up a multicultural menu, ranging from its reserve filet mignon to handmade gyozas and empanadas to pizza tartufo. Following in the steps of the United States, brunch is now trending in Paris. Melbourne style café Holy Belly serves up everything from classic French cuisine to beans and cornbread for brunch.

What to Do:

Bursting with culture, Paris has myriad museums to visit. The Paris Pass allows art enthusiasts to access many Paris museums and avoid any long lines. For those who don’t speak French, Theatre in Paris coordinates English subtitles for hundreds of Parisian productions, from classics to comedies to musicals. Saunter through Le Marais, a trendy and fashionable neighborhood, to find some of the best clothing boutiques and shops. Take a guided tour to see the gothic architecture, where Hemingway used to drink and write, or sample the food of Paris with Context Travel.

Grab a book at the famous English-speaking book store, Shakespeare and Co., or around the corner at a tiny but well stocked shop, The Abbey Bookshop, owned by a Canadian expat. Nestled between Yves Saint Laurent’s original studio (now a museum) and the busy shopping street of Champs–Élysées is the Four Seasons Hotel George V, which recently revamped its ultra-luxurious spa inspired by the decadence of Versailles. To unwind after a long weekend, book a facial or a massage. For live jazz, a staple in Paris, head over to New Morning, a funky jazz venue in the 10th Arrondissement, where John Lee Hooker and Bob Dylan once played. For a more traditional jazz haunt, visit Caveau de la Huchette, which has been compared to New York City’s Cotton Club and dates back to 1949 but sits in a 16th century building in the Latin Quarter on the Left Bank.