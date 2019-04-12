The Weekender: New Orleans, Louisiana

The community-centered atmosphere is apparent in all neighborhoods throughout New Orleans, Louisiana. From Bourbon Street to the French Quarter to the Garden District, no matter where you are, southern hospitality and a friendly vibrancy will follow. Combined with delicious Creole comfort food and a charmingly rustic aesthetic, a weekend in New Orleans is a weekend well spent. Below, you’ll find our top suggestions for where to stay, what to eat and what to do in this lively city.

Where to Stay:

The JW Marriott New Orleans, located in the centrally located area of Downtown NOLA, exudes cultural nods to a traditional New Orleans past with luxe touches that elevate the hotel into modern day. The art varies in each guest space while the executive lounge is tucked away with jazz musician murals and a library-esque look and feel. Dark mahogany and luxe marble dot the JW Marriott’s halls to deliver a comforting luxury stay, no matter how long that may be.

Where to Eat:

Located just steps from the Mississippi River in the French Quarter, this Caribbean eatery offers rustic colonial cuisine with the perfect sized tapas for sharing. The candle lit courtyard within Cane & Table sets a rustic ambiance and the location itself is just far enough off the beaten path that Mardi Gras goers won’t be crowding the bar. Imagine an elevated tiki bar with possibly the most flavorful ceviche NOLA has to offer.

After dinner, head to Café Du Monde, the French market coffee stand with a reputation for the best beignets in the city. People come from all over to snag an outdoor seat at all hours of the day and night for a traditional treat at this long-standing dessert destination, established in 1862.

What to Do:

A trip to New Orleans would be incomplete without exploring Bourbon Street. The lights, action, beads falling from above and dancing in the streets is the epitome of this southern city. After a stroll through the famed party scene, head to the Garden District for a more refined nightlife experience. This part of the city boasts cocktail lounges and rooftop destinations. We recommend enjoying the downtown views at the Hot Tin, which is a swanky rooftop bar at the top of the Pontchartrain Hotel, inspired by a 1940s artist’s loft.