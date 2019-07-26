The Weekender: Denver, Colorado

If you think Denver is only a stopover on the sojourn to Vail or Aspen, think again. The Mile High City has earned its place among the most cosmopolitan destinations while maintaining its relaxed and unpretentious attitude. Not only does Denver offer incredible activities for the outdoorsman, it boasts top-notch hotels, culinary experiences, world-class museums, and breweries that are destinations unto themselves. Here’s how to elevate your relaxing weekend in Denver.

Where to Stay:

Set in the picturesque Cherry Creek neighborhood, The Jacquard Hotel offers a sumptuous home base for the discerning Denver tourist. The Jacquard is a quick walk to the best shopping in the city. Hérmes, Neiman Marcus and countless boutiques are a short stroll from The Jacquard’s front door. After a day of shopping or sightseeing planned by their Service Curator — come back to the picturesque rooftop pool and bar, The Kisbee, where you can take in sweeping views of the Rockies while you enjoy handcrafted cocktails and small bites.

Where to Eat:

Set in a converted filling station, chef Justin Cucci has conceptualized a ‘field-to-fork’ formula at Root Down. The restaurant offers New American cuisine with a menu that changes often to provide the best ingredients. With 100 percent wind powered operation, locally grown ingredients and a 4,000 square foot garden in the middle of Denver where they grow their own vegetables Root Down is not only sure to satisfy with its seasonal menu but it will make you feel good supporting a sustainably conscious venture. Everyone in your party will enjoy the menu that can accommodate any dietary needs and preferences.

Award winning chef, Paul Nagan recently opened Narrative in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood. The attainable global menu features a wide array of inspired shared plates, refreshing seasonal cocktails, light but satisfying entrees and a wine library with over 100 bottles to choose from. The airy, relaxing dining room is bright and conducive to wonderful conversation as well as the sun-drenched patio. If you want a quick bite and a sip while shopping in Cherry Creek be sure to stop by for the robust happy hour. We highly recommend the lavender infused Cleopatra Cooler.

Where to Drink:

You can’t spend a weekend in Denver and not indulge in its beer culture. There is an overwhelming amount to craft breweries and tap rooms to choose from so we picked our favorite, Goed Zuur, for you. Goed Zuur translates to ‘good acid’ in Dutch and that is exactly what you’ll find here. It is the first tap room of its kind devoted exclusively to sour ales served in a beautifully restored 120 year old building. Mixing and matching is heavily encouraged with its 25 tap selections and over 70 bottle varieties. Not only do they offer an impressive lineup of libations but they have an equally impressive menu of unusual dishes and a wonderfully curated charcuterie offerings.

What to Do:

Clyfford Still is considered one of the most important painters of the 20th century and his namesake museum in Denver holds 95 percent of his life’s work. The Clyfford Still museum was designed specifically to show the artist’s works in its best light, natural light. The world-renowned museum is often touted as one of the best museums devoted to a single artist. If you’re an art lover you will not want to come to Denver with out spending a couple of hours in the serene space.