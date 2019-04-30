Inside The Newest Hotel in Aspen

The long-awaited Snowmass Base Village, a $600 million mountain resort development at the base of Snowmass Ski Area, is finally a reality, and at its core is the new Limelight Hotel Snowmass. With a key location, adjacent to the Elk Camp Gondola, the Limelight offers 99 spacious rooms and luxury residential units on the second, third, and fourth floors that range in size from two to three bedrooms.

Limelight is also home to Colorado’s largest indoor rock-climbing wall, adventure activities such as First Tracks and Inside Tracks, and a ski concierge.