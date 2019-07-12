Drink DuJour: Tropical Spritz

In the heat of the summer, you are most likely yearning for a cool cocktail that doubles as your next Instagram prop, right? For west coasters, we have a spirited solution for you. Head to the W Hollywood and go straight up to the WET rooftop pool and bar. Los Angeles might be bustling down below but you will be able to sprawl out on a lounge chair or reserve a private luxe cabana with a cocktail menu curated for the summer season.

The Tropical Spritz is served in a coconut shell at the WET Deck. Mixed with Rumhaven Coconut Rum, New Amsterdam Mango, Lo Fi Gentian Amaro and of course, topped with a splash of Prosecco, this decorative cocktail is just the right amount of sweet and bubbly. Take a dip in the pool, sip your cocktail, and savor the views of Los Angeles and Hollywood. See below for the full recipe if you can’t make it to the W Hollywood.

TROPICAL SPRITZ:

1 oz. Lo Fi Gentian Amaro

½ oz. New Amsterdam Mango

½ oz. Rumhaven Coconut Rum

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

Preparation: Build in cocktail shaker. Combine ingredients, shake with ice and strain into wine glass (if you have misplaced your a coconut shell). Top with 2 oz. La Marca Prosecco. Garnish with pineapple leaf and lemon wheel or decorative edible flowers.