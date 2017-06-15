Tucked away among the palm trees and mangroves of Islamorada—halfway between Miami and Key West—you’ll find the postcard-perfect Moorings Village resort. The 18-acre property is comprised of individual cottages that sit on a former coconut plantation, and boasts one of the largest stretches of private, white-sand beach in the area.

Each residence is elegantly decorated and fully equipped with a kitchen and numerous amenities, making them perfect for longer stays. Whether you’re into kayaking or windsurfing, or simply prefer to relax in a hammock overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of activities here.

Sample local seafood at the Beach Café in Morada Bay, and for a finer dining experience don’t miss Pierre’s, a two-story plantation house serving French fusion cuisine and unbeatable sunset views.

Debbie Pribyl, General Manager at the resort, offers a glimpse inside the historic property.

What is the most requested room?

We have 18 individual villas to choose from, but the Maroni, an oceanfront beach house, is the most requested spot on the property.

What makes it so special?

The view and proximity of the expansive dock makes the Maroni house truly special. It has a large, wrap-around porch where guests can sit and enjoy a drink or stroll to their beach backyard.

What is the rate?

The average rate is $1,299 per night.

What room is your personal favorite?

The Plantation villa. It’s a three bedroom, oceanfront home that is perfect for families; we’ve seen the same ones visit for decades!

Any celebrity guests?

From time to time, however, the privacy of our guests is very guarded (Netflix’s Bloodline was filmed at the resort, and fans will recognize the property as The Rayburn House on the show).

Any fun facts about the hotel?

The Parker, Pinder, Cothron, Russell and Albright villas were all named after the founding families of Islamorada, and some of the original cottages have been there since the 1930s.