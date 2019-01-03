Room Request! Vista Collina Resort

At the recently opened Vista Collina Resort, a glass of sparkling wine greets guests on arrival. Walk the winding cobblestone paths to your room, all of which feature a balcony (or patio) complete with a stunning view of the manicured lawn or sprawling vineyards. Positioned on the white marble bar of your room is a bottle of the hotel’s personal brand of wine to drink while taking in your idyllic surroundings. Settle into a lounge chair and drink in the beauty of Napa, your home away from home.

Napa is relatively spread out, which means trying to fit in a tasting at multiple wineries will require a car service and an early morning wake up call. In addition to the Trinitas tasting room (Vista Collina’s wine brand), the resort has eight other winery tasting rooms onsite, allowing guests to taste to their heart’s content. In between flights of vino, treat yourself to Lawn Butler Service for a decadent picnic. Have your reserved lawn spot prepped with pillows and blankets as you relax in the California sun while being served a smattering of local cheeses, flavorful sandwiches on fresh made breads and a bottle of wine. The butler will also set up a selection of games like life-size Jenga, Cornhole, or giant Connect Four. Soothe your hard day of game playing with a visit to the resort’s Spa Terra, a cave spa with boundless offerings including a Eucalyptus steam room and whirlpool.

For a hands on dinner adventure, indulge in the Hasten Cue cooking experience. The guided step by step tutorial is linked to the provided hotplate, creating a flawless experience every time. All necessary ingredients are delivered pre-portioned to your suite to prepare the perfect supper. The Hasten Cue Experience is also available for breakfast.

Below, Vista Collina’s General Manager Dave Elcon takes us through the most special aspects of the property.

What’s the most requested room?

Any of our one-bedroom suites.

What makes it so special?

Our one-bedroom suites are a true home-away-from home experience. Designed more like a private residence, suites offer a formal living room, fully equipped kitchen with full-size appliances and a dining table for four. We are very proud to feature an exclusive partnership with Hestan Cue Smart Cooking to offer an in-suite cooking program that allows guests to recreate Michelin-star meals in the comfort of their own professional kitchen. It’s truly Wine Country living at its best.

What is the rate?

Starting at $350 per night

What room is your personal favorite?

6468. I love to sit on the expansive balcony, which is perfectly positioned to take in views of both the resort’s own nine-acre vineyard and Napa Valley’s famous Grape Crusher statue, which we are honored to call our neighbor. And just like the Grape Crusher statue, Vista Collina sits at the gateway to Napa Valley and marks the beginning of your Wine Country discovery.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Vista Collina Resort boasts nine tasting rooms onsite. Unlike anything in the Napa Valley, this food and wine destination features eight wine tasting rooms, one craft brewery, a Food & Wine Center for hands-on cooking classes, picnic service, and Fivetown Grocery – all right on property. Tasting your way through Wine Country is as easy as strolling the grounds of Vista Collina.