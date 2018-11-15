Room Request! The Lygon Arms

Upon entering the stone floor lobby of The Lygon Arms, the aroma of a wood burning fire floods my senses, wrapping me in warmth. The crisp air and painterly fall setting of Broadway, England is the perfect backdrop for this castle-esque hotel. Rooted in the late 1370’s, history is alive throughout the property and lends itself beautifully to the modern yet rustic English décor. Plaid patterned accents create a comfortable vibe against the antique furniture that takes center stage.

In this tiny fairytale town, The Lygon Arms offers a truly relaxing getaway, showcasing everything from delicious, locally sourced seasonal dishes to a top notch spa with a stunning art deco inspired pool. The hotel has a knack for creating cozy vignettes shaped by the hotel’s origins as a coaching inn. Many rooms have wood burning fireplaces, some of which date back to the 1600’s, and make for the perfect spot to sit back with a well-crafted cocktail from Lygon’s bar. The magnificent arched ceiling dining room premiers a perfectly curated collection of portraits hung salon style with bright windows that make the great hall seem endless.

As the English countryside grows in popularity, thanks in part to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the area has long been a respite for celebrities and royals alike. Elizabeth Taylor is one of many famous figures known to sneak off to The Lygon Arms for some much needed time away. Below, General Manager Jason Adams takes us through the most requested room at The Lygon Arms and the famous people who’ve occupied it.

What’s the most requested room?

The King Charles I Suite.

What makes it so special?

This is the suite where King Charles I and his supporters would assemble during the English Civil War in 1649. The King’s coat of arms stands regally over one of its fireplaces today. Visitors will also notice that the face of the royal lion is missing, presumably hacked off by Parliamentarians. A magnificent four poster bed continues the regal theme with the medieval glamour matched by modern touches and a recent refurbishment to give this suite a warm, atmospheric feel. With a spacious lounge and seating area furnished with comfy sofas, antiques and original paintings, it has delightful views of the charming Broadway High Street, making it fit for royalty or couples looking for an unforgettable hotel experience.

What is the rate?

From £395 with a full English Breakfast.

What room is your personal favorite?

The Earl Beauchamp Room, which is a Courtyard Suite. It is airy, spacious, luxurious and overlooks the beautiful Lygon Courtyard. Inspired by the illustrious past of The Lygon Arms, the Courtyard Suites embody true luxury, and they are tranquil and comfortable with a mix of original antiques and modern essentials.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Extraordinarily rich history with roots reaching into the 1300s, the hotel served as a connection between Wales, Worcester, and London during the Elizabethan times. A celebrated coaching inn, The Lygon Arms came into its own as a touchstone for both sides of the English Civil War in 1649. The War pit Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Charles I against the forces of the English Parliament, and some of that played out within the very walls of The Lygon Arms itself. Today, the hotel’s guest book is filled with actors and movie stars, famous musicians, politicians, and even Queen Elizabeth II’s own signature.