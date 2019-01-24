Room Request! The Foundry Hotel

The latest Asheville, North Carolina luxury destination has finally arrived. The Foundry Hotel’s introduction to the historic city in late November of 2018 has already made an impression on staycationers and out-of-towners alike. Known for forging the steel used in The Biltmore Estate, North Carolina’s former steel foundry is now the boutique hotel where guests can enjoy an adventurous weekend, complete with a bright southern spirit and an undercurrent of compelling history.

Beyond taking in the old school rustic vibes that come with a unique stay in an old steel foundry (featuring the original pulley elevator), guests can experience one-on-one neighborhood tours with an on-site historian, chauffeured brewery visits via the hotel’s Tesla Model X house car, interactive botany lessons in the courtyard curated by the North Carolina Arboretum, luxury fly-fishing excursions, local wildflower bouquet making, or take a drive on the breathtaking Blue Ridge Parkway for a day-trip to The Biltmore Estate, the largest private residence in the U.S. If guests are seeking a little solitude, there are also endless trails and camping sites to explore beyond the hotel.

Below, James Poole, the General Manager at The Foundry Hotel tells us more about the most requested rooms at this Southern Appalachian resort.

What’s the most requested room?

The Foundry Mountain View King rooms are the most requested by our guests.

What makes it so special?

The Foundry Mountain View King room blends the best of both worlds: infusing modern comforts (like Nespresso coffee makers) with historic designs inspired by the hotel’s roots as Asheville’s former steel foundry. Authentically Asheville, these rooms offer our guests a serene experience complete with locally-inspired décor and incredible views of the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains. During their stay, guests also have the ability to order dishes off the menu from Chef John Fleer’s Benne on Eagle to be delivered to the comfort of their own rooms.

What is the rate?

Starting rates are $279 for weekday stays and $429 for weekend nights.

Which room is your personal favorite?

The Foundry Lookout is my personal favorite because it’s set on the highest point of the hotel property and offers guests unmatched views of the entire hotel complex and nearby mountains. This 1,500 square-foot presidential suite is perfect for entertaining, featuring two separate bedrooms with private bathrooms, an expansive outdoor patio area with seating and a full four-seat bar.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel is a historic restoration of Asheville’s original steel factory, giving guests a true sense for the grit and vitality of Southern Appalachia. This same building that forged the steel used to construct notable local buildings, including the Biltmore Estate. Design fans will see that the hotel reflects American industry and craftsmanship through original architectural details such as exposed brick and steel star fastenings. Bringing the local culture to life through cuisine, the hotel’s culinary program is led by 5x James Beard nominee and Asheville culinary icon, John Fleer, which includes a 100-seat regionally-inspired farm-to-table restaurant: Benne on Eagle. A second-floor lobby bar, called Workshop Lounge, serves artisanal craft cocktails featuring organic, locally-distilled spirits and southern flavors.