Room Request! St. Regis Punta Mita

Three sparkling pools, two Jack Nicklaus Signature championship golf courses, one world-class spa, and a seemingly never-ending chain of infinity pools make up the quiet, luxurious St. Regis resort inside the Pacific coast enclave that is Punta Mita. This ultra-exclusive gated village is comprised of two hotels–the St. Regis and its counterpart, the Four Seasons–together situated on a sprawling 1500 acre plot of perfectly manicured land and beach and serving as an idyllic getaway. With some of the best dining on the peninsula, the St. Regis is arguably one of the top vacation experiences in Mexico (the personalized butler service certainly doesn’t hurt).

Below, we chat with Paulina Feltrin, Director of Public Relations at St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Mexico and Brand Marketing Representative of St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton Mexico, for an inside look at the St. Regis Punta Mita’s most highly requested room.

What’s the most requested room at St. Regis Punta Mita?

Our Ocean Front Villas.

What makes that room type so special?

Located right on the beach, the spacious one or two bedroom 1140 square foot suites feature private terraces with a plunge pool and spectacular vistas of the Pacific ocean.

What is the usual rate?

$2,000 USD nightly, but it varies per season.

What makes the property as a whole special?

First of all, what makes The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort so special is our people. The service provided by our associates is genuine, warm, and personalized. Each of the hotel’s 120 rooms and suites offer our signature St. Regis Butler service, which assists our guests with their every need 24 hours a day, from recovering a book you forgot at the beach to making dinner reservations or even organizing a marriage proposal under the stars.

The unique location of the resort is important. Our resort is designed with three different ambiances catering to all travelers; our adults-only pool is designed to extend a peaceful, relaxing ambiance for those looking to unplug and luxuriate in total calm. Our family area offers two pools, a casual restaurant called Las Marietas, and activities for the whole family. Sea Breeze Beach Club is designed to offer a more lively ambiance with live DJ sets, our Catch of the Day ritual performed every Friday at noon, where fishermen dock in our beach to offer guests the opportunity to select the fish and style they would like our chefs to cook for them. It also features water activities like SUP, whale watching tours (seasonal), boat tours to Islas Marietas, fishing, surfing and other activities for all ages. Sea Breeze Beach Club also has two restaurant options: our famous Mita Mary Boat Bistro with a menu of grilled fish & seafood tacos, ceviche, tiraditos, and the traditional “zarandeado” style of preparing fish that is unique to the Riviera Nayarit. We also have Carolina, a AAA Five Diamond restaurant recognized three times by La Liste as one of the best restaurants in the world, offers contemporary Mexican cuisine.

Travelers looking for a wellness retreat will discover surprising offerings at the St. Regis, from our Avocado Bar featuring a full plant-based menu to wellness therapies at Remède Spa. In addition to massages and facials inspired by the local culture, it is the only spa in all of Mexico offering a “sound massage” with Tibetan bowls and a “flotation tank,” both designed to provide wellness benefits for the mind, body and soul.

Any notable/celebrity guests that you can share with us?

Sofia Vergara, James Marsden, and Kirsten Dunst.

What are some of the elements of St. Regis Punta Mita or Punta Mita as a whole that a guest might not find anywhere else?

First of all, the sense of exclusivity and privacy. The two-story buildings that house our 120 rooms are surrounded by lush tropical gardens, offering a calm and secluded ambiance. The white sand beach, unique to the peninsula of Punta Mita, is also an incredible feature. The gourmet cuisine, incredible golf, and unparalleled personalized service is something that you cannot find anywhere else.

What’s your personal favorite dining experience in Punta Mita overall?

It has to be Carolina–every time I dine there, the chef surprises me in more ways than words can say.

Tell us a few fun facts about the property.

As a St. Regis property, we feature different rituals that tell our story in a unique manner. All guests love to experience our Champagne Ritual, where we open a bottle of champagne with a saber every Friday at sunset, creating an alluring event to celebrate the beginning of the weekend.

Our Bloody Mary Ritual features the local recipe of our Mita Mary cocktail made with tequila, while the Catch of the Day ritual inspires our guests to fish and cook. For the little ones, the Family Traditions program is quite exciting; we offer an animal show on Saturdays, presenting children the opportunity to have a close encounter with nature while respecting all forms of life, as all animals that are part of the show are rescues.