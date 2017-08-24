Situated in Chicago’s revered financial district, the JW Marriott is a lavish escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. With a grand entrance featuring a breathtaking chandelier and endless marble floors, the hotel welcomes you as if you’re royalty. Guests enjoy stellar accommodations, a traditional Italian restaurant on-site and a relaxed lobby lounge, perfect for an evening cocktail.

Step outside and you are in a prime location for exploring Chicago’s iconic Millenium Park including the must-see Cloud Gate, otherwise known as “the bean.” This sculpture is a quick stop along the journey through outdoor art in Millenium Park. Make your way to the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, an impressive outdoor concert venue designed by award-winning architect Frank Gehry. The Pavilion is home to the Grant Park Music Festival and other outdoor events.

Within the walls of the JW Marriott Chicago you will have some spectacular views of the city and enjoy top-notch hospitality. Here, General Manager Lisa Timbo gives us an inside look at the hotel’s most coveted room and a few fun facts.

What’s the most requested room?

The corner suites are requested often, especially the corner suites facing LaSalle Street.

What makes them so special?

The luxury suites are almost 1,000 square feet with two 54” flat screen TV’s and 1½ bathrooms. In the master bathroom there is a walk-in closet, a very large shower with four shower heads and a stand-alone infinity tub. The mirror has a TV inside so guests can sit in the tub for a warm bath while sipping a glass of your favorite wine and watching your favorite show. Another reason these suites are favored is they provide a fantastic view of the LaSalle Financial Canyon. Many movies have filmed prominent scenes on that side of the hotel including “The Dark Knight” and “Transformers.” The Rookery can also be viewed from those suites, which holds a prominent role in the bestselling novel The Devil in the White City as famed architect and Chicago’s city planner Daniel Burnham watched Chicago build up around him from his office at The Rookery.

What is the starting rate?

$595

What room is the General Manager’s personal favorite?

The Luxury Suites are truly wonderful. They have everything and more you would want in a hotel room: luxury, comfort, style, amenities and warmth. But, I would say our Lincoln Suite, which is our Presidential Suite, is a place you could live. It has a kitchen and dining table, its own office, 1½ bathrooms, comfortable sitting area, beautiful king bed and a very large master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The financial phrase “too big to fail” was actually coined here when the building was home to the one of the largest banks in the US, The Continental Bank of Illinois. The building opened in 1914, the same year Wrigley Field opened. The building has welcomed many dignitaries, such as President Gorbachev, the Dalai Lama, President Clinton and President Bush Senior, entertainers like The Beach Boys, ZZ Top, and Rush, and 27 NFL teams, 6 MLB teams, 4 international soccer teams, 8 NHL teams, not to mention the Chicago Blackhawks.