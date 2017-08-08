View the gallery

Soaring nearly 870 feet in the air in Manhattan’s Financial District is New York by Gehry’s 3,771 square-foot penthouse. Occupying its own wing in the luxury residential building, the 76th floor, 4-bedroom, and 3.5-bathroom penthouse is the highest residential listing currently available in Downtown Manhattan. The penthouse’s massive master bedroom suite consists of a spacious windowed dressing area, walk-in closet, and five fixture bathroom with heated floors, a glass enclosed shower, a towel warmer, and a custom grey oak vanity. The two additional bedrooms are designed with en-suite baths, generous closets and offer spectacular views. The PHN is offered in combination with the fully equipped guest suite on the penthouse level, PHS, providing tenants with an additional full kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. A chef’s fantasy, the modern kitchen features all top of the line appliances like a wine refrigerator, a 6-burner cooktop, and a vented hood.

Additional elements include motorized solar shades, a wet bar area, built-in audio speakers, and a laundry room. Living in this building is an experience unlike any other, as it was entirely designed by the groundbreaking architect Frank Gehry. This is evident in all aspects of the space, from the custom grey oak touch-to-open kitchen cabinetry to the floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking panoramic views of the Hudson and East Rivers and Midtown’s skyline. One of the most iconic buildings in the Western Hemisphere, the building boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center with kickboxing, boxing and private training centers and a spa treatment suite with private rooms for a cool-down. Afterwards, take a dip in the indoor swimming pool with its wraparound sundeck or unwind in the entertainment room. The penthouse is currently listed with Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $45,000 per month.

Main image credit: Max Touhey