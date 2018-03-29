In the heart of London’s posh South Kensington neighborhood, The Pelham Hotel is a welcoming and radiant escape from the bustling streets of the city. While the townhouse boasts a classically British exterior, the interior is adorned with Old Indian and Tibetan fabric wall hangings that are mixed with brightly colored furnishings. This combination of classic and contemporary style carries through the 52 rooms and suites, as well as in the library, drawing rooms, and on-site restaurant, La Trattoria by Alfredo Russo. Located minutes from the Royal Albert Hall, Harrod’s Department store, and the Royal Palaces, The Pelham’s charming atmosphere and ideal location make it a perfect lodging for any royal wedding guest . Below, manager Luca Perletti gives us a look inside this delightful property.

What’s the most requested room?

The Junior Suites at The Pelham are very popular.

What makes it so special?

They are all individually designed and furnished, creating a distinct personality. One of our junior suites, for example, features a four-poster bed, an antique chandelier, a fireplace and a black marble bathroom.

What is the rate?

The Junior Suites start at £300.

What room is your personal favorite?

I personally really love the Mews Suite. It is a split-level, loft-style Suite that includes a lounge and dining area on the lower level, as well as an open-plan bedroom with a king size bed. An additional queen-size bed is located on the mezzanine level. The Mews Suite is a private suite independent from the hotel, with a separate entrance on Cromwell Mews, which makes it great for family with children. The style of the décor in the Mews is inspired by designer Ralph Lauren.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel restaurant, La Trattoria by Alfredo Russo, hosts an art exhibition by multi-award artist Anna Mazzotta, who was the youngest ever recipient of the prestigious Jerwood Drawing Prize.