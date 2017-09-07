Rolls-Royce Introduces the New Phantom

With their pin-drop-quiet cabins and meticulously designed interiors, Rolls-Royces have always been hybrids of motorcars and museums. But that line has never been blurrier than in the New Phantom, the latest model in the carmaker’s luxury fleet. The hallmark feature is The Gallery, an all-new customizable dashboard (and the company’s first change to the dashboard configuration in 100 years) that can display any work of art in its panoramic glass frame—a modern innovation inspired by 18th-century nobility. “Miniatures were highly fashionable items of art that allowed their owners to carry images of their loved one with them wherever they travelled,” says Director of Design Giles Taylor. “I really loved the idea of taking your art with you so now our clients will be able to do the same.”

Drivers can work with the Rolls-Royce team to create a custom vista, or choose from a range of default backgrounds—digitally rendered silk, wood, metal and leather surfaces. And with a virtually silent twin-turbo V12 engine, the New Phantom is a must-have addition to any car collector’s garden of earthly delights.