Room Request! Mandarin Oriental Milan

One can instantly recognize Mandarin Oriental’s 5-star aesthetic—it’s one that honors East Asian luxury (including the meticulous level of service that’s synonymous to that culture). But what’s so interesting about Mandarin’s Milan, Italy location—in the heart of the fashionable capital of the world, no less—isn’t just that it has successfully adopted Milan’s design-oriented mentality. In essence, the Mandarin Oriental Milan has married the Milanese and Oriental cultures, so much so that it’s as kismet as hotel design can get.

The hotel occupies four 18th century buildings and has several entrances (including one dedicated to the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Seta). But the discrete main entryway deceives guests in the best way: it feels more like you’re entering a gated Milanese mansion—a home (or rather: palace) away from home. Once inside, the lobby offers a colorful lounge and concierge desk—reception is detached and off to the side, something that further reinforces the feeling of being at home. The Bar & Bistrot is also on the hotel’s main floor and is a hotspot for locals during happy hour (a cultural tradition, by the way, that the Milanese take as seriously as we New Yorkers take Sunday brunch). High-ceiling suites and carefully-designed rooms welcome guests into tasteful opulence—it surely makes staying in for a spa treatment or an espresso on your private terrace a tempting option, although you won’t want to stay in for too long: the hotel is centrally located and mere steps from the city’s greatest sights. For example, the hotel is just a three minute walk to Via Montenapoleone and Via della Spiga, Milan’s most exclusive shopping streets.

The hotel opened during Milan’s Expo 2015, a cultural event that sparked a resurgence of interest in the city beyond just that of the fashion set. And since then, Milan has blossomed into a hotspot for every kind of traveler—it’s like the city itself simply begs for visitors to break it open for discovery. Take a drive to the Fondazione Prada, walk the cobbled streets of Milan’s Brera neighborhood to peruse premiere design shops, and of course: enjoy the deletable Italian cuisine along the way.

Below, General Manager Luca Finardi tells us a little more about what makes the Mandarin Oriental Milan so special, and what is the hotel’s most requested room.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our most requested rooms are the Junior Terrace Suite and the Terrace Suite.

What makes it so special?

They are both unique in their category and both boast a private terrace with picturesque views of the surrounding rooftops of Milan.

What is the nightly rate/rate range for this room?

Rates start from 1,100 EUR per night ($1,297 USD)

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The perfect and unique blend between Italian hospitality and Oriental heritage, between Milanese glamour and Mandarin Oriental’s unquestioned expertise when it comes to developing iconic hotels.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

I particularly love the Presidential Suite, because, thanks to the impeccable design signed by architect Antonio Citterio—it feels exactly like a luxurious Milanese apartment, making the guests believe they truly found their home away from home in Milan.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The amazing chandelier that welcomes guests above the Seta restaurant entrance. It is a one of a kind piece by local artist Jacopo Foggini.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our Whatsapp Concierge service, available 24/7 to answers guests requests on property or provide suggestions on must-visit places or restaurants when they are exploring Milan or the surrounding areas.

One more fun fact about the property?

When staying in a room on the second floor of the hotel, guests are actually occupying the area that was originally called the “noble floor” of the building. This space is exactly where the first owners of the building, a noble Milanese family, used to live. Like them, guests can now enjoy our most beautiful rooms and suites, the Presidential and Fornasetti Suite among them, with amazingly high ceilings and stunning décor.

All photos courtesy of the Mandarin Oriental Milan