With its vibrant cityscapes, exhilarating adventures and friendly locals, it’s only a matter of time until Nicaragua becomes a super popular travel destination. It’s perfect for adventure-seekers and relaxing vacationers alike — you can partake in a myriad of activities or lounge by the beach and do nothing at all. Here’s what you need to see and do while you’re there.

Where to Stay:

Nekupe means heaven in the native language of the Chorotegas, and the property truly does its name justice. Spanning a jaw-dropping 1,300 acres this resort has it all: complimentary ATVs, horseback riding, a shooting range, yoga and a sleek club house with a pool. The property features an expansive garden and much of the food that’s served was grown on-site. For visitors, that means delicious salads, gazpachos, juices and entrees that taste as fresh as it gets.

If you’re looking for a beachside vacation, Mukul is the perfect place for you. This property wows with beautiful beachfront access, adorable bohios and great surf waves. It also features a one-of-a-kind spa where, rather than getting a simple treatment, you’re immersed in a ritual. Head to one of their six spa suites, each of which has a different theme (Secret Garden, Crystal, Hammam, Healing, and Rainforest) providing various wellness benefits. Keep in mind that the best way to see Nicaragua is to visit multiple destinations within the country. Book your vacation with Vacations Nicaragua who will coordinate all of your stays and trips giving you a chance to see Nicaragua’s varied, striking terrain.

What to Do:

Nicaragua is the land of volcanoes—there are 19 active volcanoes that dot the country and fascinate onlookers with their clouds of smoke. Volcano boarding is an activity unique to Nicaragua, and makes for the perfect day trip (if you’re feeling daring). Head to Cerro Negro for a steep climb followed by a slide down the ash-covered volcano. It’s a dusty, unparalleled experience. After your adventure head to nearby city León for some sightseeing. Considered to be the intellectual capital of Nicaragua, it features the striking Our Lady of Grace Cathedral, the massive, all-white landmark where you have 360-degree views of the city. It’s the largest cathedral in Latin America and was originally headed to Lima, Peru instead of Nicaragua, before a mysterious switcheroo caused a change of plans.

Where to Eat:

After your adventure in Leon you’ll have worked up an appetite, so make sure to have lunch there. El Sopón DLeón is a great local spot where you can sit in a lush garden and enjoy traditional Nicaraguan soups. They’re deliciously hearty and made with chicken or seafood and loaded with vegetables—they’re also so popular that they run out every day.

Colorful Granada is another city you definitely need to see while you’re in Nicaragua. Book dinner and eat al fresco at sultry restaurant El Tercel Ojo. The menu has Middle Eastern, Latin American and American influences, and you can enjoy delicious dishes such as pescador, babaganoush, and burgers there.

Main Image: Pinterest.com