Rooms With a View in Martha’s Vineyard

The island’s largest year-round waterfront resort, within walking distance of Edgartown and close to the beaches, the Harbor View Hotel has reopened after a large-scale renovation that lasted nine months. The Victorian exterior has been re-shingled, gardens redeveloped, and guest rooms, public spaces, and event venues all reimagined under the purview of Boston-based designer Peter Niemitz. “It was very important to our owner, Bernard Chiu, to maintain the property’s legacy and to utilize as many local businesses as possible in its renovation,” says Chris Bird, the Harbor View’s general manager. “As an Edgartown resident, he understands the importance of the hotel to the community and to the generations of guests who consider it part of their family.”

The rooms in the Historic Building have gotten a modern makeover in a palette of brown, blue, and cream, with lattice-patterned carpeting, high-gloss mahogany-and-brass furniture, and cobalt blue walk-in showers. Rooms in The Amity are more casual and island-chic, with a vintage surfer vibe. Think glossy whitewashed wood planking on the walls, blue-striped upholstered headboards, modern furnishings with a weathered-driftwood finish, and pops of red. Chef Patrice Martineau, who worked under Daniel Boulud at Daniel in New York City, has been brought on to oversee the new restaurant venues, Bettini Restaurant and Roxana Bar. The 95-seat Bettini features lacquered deep-blue-gray walls, expansive windows with ocean views, and red leather banquettes and booths. “I love the windows that frame the coastal view just outside,” says Martineau. “That reinforces our relationship with the local landscape and creates a more seamless island-to-table dining experience for our guests.” Just-caught seafood bouillabaisse and steak cooked on a lava stone grill are on the restaurant’s menu, while at Roxana Bar, dishes like lobster fried rice and citrus-cured hamachi take center stage.



Photo by Alison Shaw