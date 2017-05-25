There is still something a little rock & roll about the Gramercy Park Hotel. It has a history of hosting entertainers and A-listers, it houses one of NYC’s hottest nightlife venues, and it embraces its grand scale with a Renaissance-revival décor. The hotel was re-designed in 2006 by artist Julian Schnabel in bohemian velvets and brocade. It’s where the fictional band Stillwater stayed in Almost Famous (2000), when they came to New York to shoot the cover of Rolling Stone.

Yet to be a guest is to be cocooned in one of New York’s greatest hotels. The boldly colored rooms feel light and cozy. The hotel, opened in 1925, borders the city’s only private park (guests are given a key), and is surrounded by some of its most elegant private homes.

While many locals are familiar with the Rose Bar or Maialino, here we learn a little bit about the Gramercy Park Hotel’s most requested room:

What is the most requested room?

Park View Premier King room is our most requested room.

What makes it so special?

Park View Premier King room is the size of suite but with an open loft-like plan. The room is very spacious and bright with stunning views of Gramercy Park, the only private park in New York City.

What is the nightly rate?

$695-$895.

Has the hotel hosted any celebrity guests?

The hotel is, and has always remained, a destination of choice for artists, writers, fashion designers and musicians. The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and the Beatles are just a few to have called Gramercy Park Hotel home, even if just for a few days. Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein lived in the Hotel, occupying Room 501, and a young U2 were long-term guests. To this day, we welcome well-known guests to the hotel on a daily basis. We are often first to know about some of the most highly guarded secrets in the fashion and entertainment worlds including a head designer’s move to a competing couture house or celebrity relationship news, but of course our lips are sealed.

What are some noteworthy tidbits about the hotel that make it an iconic property?

Gramercy Park Hotel boasts a revolving collection of museum quality contemporary art including the works of Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Fernando Botero and George Condo. The estimated value of these works is approximately $50 million. The hotel’s concierge offers complimentary art tours of the collection to guests.

The Rose Bar remains one of the most celebrated and exclusive nightlife venues in New York and is also home to Fashion Week after-parties, album launches and live music programming. In addition, the lounge’s intimate music showcases, known as the Rose Bar Sessions, offer guests exclusive performances from artists like Temples, Chairlift, BØRNS, The Dandy Warhols and Drowners.

The Rolling Stones once threw a TV out the window during their stay.

In the rooftop Gramercy Terrace, there is a permanent installation of Annika Newell’s Light Bulb Ceiling, which consists of 4,400 light bulbs.