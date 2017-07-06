“When the professionals from the Calder Foundation came to install the Calder art piece in the lobby, their jaws dropped as it was the first time they saw the black mobile installed against an all-white background,” recalls 11 Howard’s General Manager Anis Khoury. Our jaws dropped too, upon entering the serene lobby from the hustle of the surrounding Manhattan neighborhood. A young, dare-we-say hip concierge led us to an iPad underneath the dangling Calder sculpture to check us in. Moments later we were whisked upstairs for a beer tasting in The Library before settling into our room. The hotel offers everything a downtown guest needs for a stay on Howard, a two-block mini-street at the very bottom of Soho: efficient and friendly service, socially responsible bath products and a hint of art-world gravitas.

Below, General Manager Khoury gives us the skinny on 11 Howard’s most requested rooms, their fleet of Shinola bikes and the best French fry sauce in the 212.

What is the most requested room?

There are a handful of rooms on the 8th floor that have become our most requested.

Why?

These unique 8th floor rooms feature beautiful half-moon windows. We have a limited number of them, so it makes it a special room to get that is NOT a suite.

What is the nightly rate?

The nightly rate ranges from $350 to $500 plus per night.

Has the hotel hosted any celebrity guests?

Yes, we regularly host celebrity guests but we value our clients’ confidentiality, so cannot reveal any details as to whom and when.

What are some interesting/noteworthy tidbits about the hotel that make it an iconic property?

The location: The hotel sits on Howard Street which is only 2 blocks long, but home to some of the coolest brands in New York such as: Opening Ceremony, VFiles, Reformation, The Smile, and many more.

Conscious hospitality: We believe in supporting our local community in as many ways as possible. For example, 11 Howard’s minibars feature all organic products via Thrive Market and Conscious Commerce, companies that echo our mission of conscious consumerism.

The art: The art that can be seen on the exterior of 11 Howard was created as a collaboration between Jeff Koons and Groundswell, a public arts program in New York that focuses on using art as a tool for social change.

Mobility: We offer our guests a fun way to get around New York, at no extra cost. They can request to borrow a complimentary Boosted Board (electric skateboard) or a Shinola bicycle, and see New York from a totally new perspective.

Give us one more fun fact about the property.

Secret sauce: We offer the best French Fry sauce in town for both room service and at The Library & The Blond: “the Samurai Sauce.”