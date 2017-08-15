View the gallery

Live “la dolce vita” at Villa Agresto, the newest villa at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. With a background deeply rooted in fashion, Massimo Ferragamo, the chairman of Ferragamo USA and the youngest son of fashion mogul Salvatore Ferragamo, has found new footing in the hospitality industry. A love of Tuscan wine prompted Massimo and his wife Chiara to purchase the 800-year-old, 5,000-acre Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino, Tuscany in 2003. Years of renovations transformed the massive estate into a perfect addition to the upscale Rosewood family, accommodating the most indulgent travelers while still maintaining understatedly elegant Tuscan charm.

Tucked away on its own private vineyard and surrounded by blooming olive trees, the newest addition, Villa Agresto, can accommodate ten guests, has a fully equipped kitchen, a custom one-of-a-kind infinity pool, and Tuscan-style fireplaces. Beginning in September, the villa offers exciting opportunities for oenophiles with their daily Harvest Experience. From September 10 until September 25, guests can take guided tours of the vineyards, the wineries, learn how to pick Sangiovese grapes, and unwind with wine tastings. Pending weather, the Harvest Event take place between September 20th and September 25th and will instruct guests on how to recognize and cut mature grapes and teach guests all steps of the production. The event concludes with a wine tasting followed by a gourmet picnic in the vineyards. Salute!