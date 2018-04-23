For the music lover who wants to experience a festival sans dirt, dead cellphone and mediocre grub, Shaky Knees has you covered. From C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza and epic Austin City Limits, Shaky Knees Festival, coming to Atlanta, Georgia on May 4, is offering a new “Platinum” experience ticket option for festival-goers this year. “We give our most passionate music fans the best access to performances and the highest level of creature comforts. Shaky Knees is a true music lover’s festival so it was a natural fit to introduce the Platinum program to it,” says Vice President of Platinum programming Stacy Rodrigues.

At $1,500 for a three-day Platinum pass, these elite ticket-holders will indulge in some of the finest amenities around. In addition to on-stage viewing access, catered dinner, a private open bar and luxe lounge seating, an attentive concierge service offers anything you might need for a certified-platinum experience, from sunscreen and wet wipes to after-show tickets or off-site appointments.

Although the Platinum tier is the highest, the festival also offers a VIP experience, starting at $650 for a three-day pass. While taking in the shows at up-close viewing areas or at the viewing deck’s VIP lounge, VIP ticket holders can savor complimentary beer, water and snacks. Plus, you can avoid the dreaded festival port-o-potties with the VIP and Platinum areas’ air-conditioned commodes.

With the introduction of the Platinum experience for 2018, festival-goers will have to make the tough decision between luxe and uber-luxe. “The VIP atmosphere is a blast; energetic and entertaining. Platinum provides the same atmosphere and experience but at a much more intimate and exclusive level,” Rodrigues says. With tickets on sale now for Shaky Knees Festival, which will be shaking things up from May 4 to 6, you’ll have to pick quick before it’s sold out.