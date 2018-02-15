DuJour Navigation

Behind the Exhibit: Warhol Goes South for “Flowers in the Factory”

Sarasota’s Marie Shelby Botanical Gardens will feature a vibrant collection of Warhol’s work

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Take a trip to the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, Florida to see what happens when pop-art meets the tropics. Between now and June 30, the 15-acre property will be presenting Warhol: Flowers in the Factory, a unique exhibit blending Andy Warhol‘s  bright, graphic creations with the natural flora of the gardens. Over the course of his career he broke into the world of natural landscapes, implementing his signature style into the imagery. Focusing on artworks produced in the mid-1960s, the collection will feature silkscreens, original prints and lithographs. And while Warhol may have been more known for artifice than an interest in nature, the exhibit does attempt to emulate Warhol’s natural habitat: the glass house conservatory has been outfitted with Warhol’s works, evoking his famed Midtown “Factory.”

Click through the gallery above for a look inside the exhibition.

