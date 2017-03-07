In The Arrangement, E! Network’s latest scripted, soapy escapade, aspiring actress/frustrated waitress Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) must decide what she’s willing to do in exchange for insta-fame after shifty A-lister and relative stranger Kyle West (Josh Henderson) offers her a contract marriage. Unlike her character’s unconventional shortcut to stardom, Evangelista’s path was more of a good, old-fashioned schlep: As an ambitious drama kid growing up in Staten Island, she would take the bus or ferry to theater gigs in the city.

“I would commute to Manhattan every day after school to do off-Broadway plays and [community theater],” she said of her decidedly humble beginnings, especially notable given Evangelista’s own high profile connects (Linda is a second cousin). “I was 14 and taking the [Staten Island] ferry late at night. If you missed it, you’d be stuck at the terminal with a bunch of undesirables, so I would sprint to the door as it was shutting, throw my bag in and slide underneath, Mission Impossible style.”

Evangelista’s Tom Cruise-like moves and wide speculation aside, The Arrangement is not, according to cast and crew, an adaptation of the TomKat saga. After all, Katie Holmes was hardly a struggling actress when she and Cruise got hitched at an Italian castle in 2004. And though The Arrangement shot on location in Italy, it was, as Evangelista revealed, for a plotline at the Venice Film Festival. “It was magical to film in the canal, riding boats through the city. It was incredible,” said the actress.

So how did Venice cuisine compare to that of her native isle? “The Italian-American food scene is everything on Staten Island – even Asian restaurants serve it – but nothing compares to authentic Italian food,” she admitted.

Whatever it lacks in authenticity, Staten Island makes up for in kitschy charm (see: Goodfella’s Pizzeria) and untrodden nature preserves (Greenbelt Park). Herein, Evangelista’s complete guide to the Island life.

Cup of Joe: I’d get my morning coffee at Colonnade Diner before getting on the express bus to Manhattan. The burgers are also superb, and even better at 2 am (since they’re open 24 hours.

Power Lunch: Goodfellas has awesome pizza. Awesome. I worked there for a bit, mainly for the employee discount. I think I still have my apron ;)

Cocktail Hour: Angelina’s is a great place to get a drink. Good music, beautiful views of the water and a great vibe.

Retail Therapy: Not only does the eco-friendly Secret Garden salon and spa offer the trendy balayage technique, they also sell great products like Aveda and Davines. Yasmin Gaffar is a must-see for hair color!

Field Trip: The Snug Harbor botanical gardens are beautiful. As a teen I was involved with the theater program there and as a child, my mother and I spent countless days at their children’s museum. It’s given me a lot of great memories.

Date Night: Trattoria Romana has amazing Italian. Also, Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse. In high school you knew a guy really, really liked you if you went to Arirang for a date.

Don’t Miss: During winter nights, my family and I head to Historic Richmond Town, a park and museum dating back to 1896 that still offers 19th-century style live music and refreshments in a woodstove-heated tavern.

Hidden Gem: Greenbelt Park is a nature preserve that no one really goes to and I wish they would. The trails are great. My brother and I would take our dogs there on runs.