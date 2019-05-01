Celebrating Photographer Marco Glaviano

As one of the world’s most revered photographers, Marco Glaviano has worked with the likes of Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Eva Herzigova, and Paulina Porizkova. From Milan to New York City, Glaviano’s iconic photos of such legendary supermodels are now celebrated works of art. The newest exhibition at Space Gallery St Barth, The ’80s, will be honor the photographer’s greatest works that span his 40 year career.

Upon reflecting on his extensive career, Glaviano says, “The ’80s were the most productive years in my career as a fashion photographer. Living and working in my beloved New York City, I had the good fortune to meet the most influential fashion designers, talented fashion stylists, and the most inspired glam squads.” He adds of the time saying, “Something new was happening to the model industry. A little-known French modeling agency, Elite, owned by my late best friend John Casablancas, opened in New York City. It was Elite that invented the Supermodel. The Supermodel had more name recognition than any Hollywood star. She reigned supreme until the current fashion swing dictated that models had to look like emaciated waifs. During this time, I shot many calendars, notably with Paulina Porizkova and Cindy Crawford. The calendars went on to sell millions of copies all over the USA and inspired a calendar craze in Europe that continues to this day.”

Visit Space Gallery St Barth from May 1 through June 15 to view The ’80s and explore the stunning works of art of Marco Glaviano.