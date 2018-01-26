Today, tickets go live for Britney Spears’s “Piece of Me” tour, a traveling sequel to her Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. While the show is going rogue, for five years it was the brightest star in the Las Vegas galaxy, pulling in $140 million and paving a path to Sin City for contemporary pop royalty like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga. The attraction also maintained a star-studded orbit rivaling any Vegas nightclub, with everyone from Beyoncé to Kirsten Dunst (see below) spending time on Planet Britney.
The surprise extension was announced earlier this week in the wake of Spears’s climactic performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018, the supposed finale to her Planet Hollywood venture. But with new dates spanning from Atlantic City to Sweden, fans all over the globe will have another chance to bask in the “Britney: Piece of Me” afterglow.
Click through the gallery for a look back on the “Britney: Piece of Me” tour. To see when the show will be in your neck of the woods, check the dates below.
THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor
FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor
SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center
THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata
FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata
MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride
MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena
WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest
FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena
SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena
MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark
WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis
FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre
SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
FRI 8/24/18 London, UK O2 Arena