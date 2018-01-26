View the gallery

Today, tickets go live for Britney Spears’s “Piece of Me” tour, a traveling sequel to her Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. While the show is going rogue, for five years it was the brightest star in the Las Vegas galaxy, pulling in $140 million and paving a path to Sin City for contemporary pop royalty like Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga. The attraction also maintained a star-studded orbit rivaling any Vegas nightclub, with everyone from Beyoncé to Kirsten Dunst (see below) spending time on Planet Britney.

The surprise extension was announced earlier this week in the wake of Spears’s climactic performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2018, the supposed finale to her Planet Hollywood venture. But with new dates spanning from Atlantic City to Sweden, fans all over the globe will have another chance to bask in the “Britney: Piece of Me” afterglow.

Click through the gallery for a look back on the “Britney: Piece of Me” tour. To see when the show will be in your neck of the woods, check the dates below.

THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride

MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest

FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena

MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis

FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre

SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

FRI 8/24/18 London, UK O2 Arena