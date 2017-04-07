This spring, head to Manhattan’s Cooper Square to experience a one-of-a-kind architectural exhibition. The show celebrates John Hejduk, founding dean of The Cooper Union’s Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture, and a pioneer of architectural education during the twentieth century. The installation includes a reconstruction of the Jan Palach Memorial, constructed publicly in Cooper Square, in collaboration with the New York City Department of Transportation’s Art Program. The original memorial, completed in Prague last year, is comprised of two 23-foot-tall architectural works that honor Jan Palach’s fight against fascism. Additionally, the Arthur A. Houghton Jr. Gallery will showcase 43 photographs of Hejduk’s work, documented by Hélène Binet, the architect’s photographer of record.

“John Hejduk has been a touch point for several generations of architects, and his impact on architecture is immeasurable,” said Nader Tehrani, current Dean of The Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture, in a statement. She continued, “More importantly, this exhibition offers a lens into that impact with a historical perspective as we begin to see his work in both architecture and pedagogy not only in terms of the seeds he planted, but the forms they have taken on since.” Hejduk is well known for his idea of the “Social Contract,” or the idea of engaging schools of architecture with global cultural institutions. The show celebrates permanent and temporary works by the legendary architect, including his largest construction, Berlin Tower.

Below, watch the recreation of Prague’s Jan Palach Memorial in Cooper Square.

John Hejduk Works Exhibition

March 29 – April 29, 2017

The Cooper Union, Arthur A. Houghton Jr. Gallery, 2nd Floor

Jan Palach Memorial Installation

March 29 – June 11, 2017

Cooper Square