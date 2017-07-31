With more and more music festivals incorporating philanthropy into their programming, the power of the platform to spread positive vibes is growing every year. From Firefly fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to Coachella implementing sustainability initiatives like an “energy playground” and a recycling store, festivals are rocking out while giving back.

This year, Chicago’s iconic Lollapalooza music festival is doing its part by hosting a Tito’s Handmade Vodka social media campaign that will donate $10,000 to veterans. The campaign is in partnership with Bunker Labs, a non-profit program dedicated to helping military veterans start and grow their businesses.

Here’s how it works: Lollapalooza attendees will snap a photo in front of the “#LoveTitos” installation and share it on social media using the #LoveTitos hashtag. For every post, Tito’s will donate $1 up to Bunker Labs until the goal of $10,000 is met.

“Music festivals present a unique opportunity for us to connect with our fans and give back at the same time,” says Zack Flores, Director of Programs at Tito’s. “Our goal with #LoveTitos and our partnership with Bunker Labs is to highlight, educate and encourage fans to spread the love within their communities.”

The partnership offers a simple way to give back while enjoying spirited festival fun. After all, who doesn’t love a refreshing Tito’s cocktail coupled with a super like-able Instagram? While Lollapalooza‘s lineup, which includes The Killers, Lorde, and Cage the Elephant, will offer plenty of Instagram opportunities, the ”#LoveTitos” installation is the only one sure to give good karma in return.