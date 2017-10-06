DuJour Navigation

Discover Miami’s Bass Museum of Art

The Bass celebrates its expansion with several solo exhibitions and a new ‘creativity center’

Written by The Editors of DuJour

With a snappy new name, the Bass, née the Bass Museum of Art, will unveil its $12 million expansion on October 8. Led by Arata Isozaki protégé David Gauld, the additions include a “creativity center” and multimedia lab, a café and four new galleries. “A museum-going experience is not the static, contemplative one it once was,” says Chief Curator Silvia Karman Cubiña. “Visitors will now have a more dynamic space that calls for social interaction and leisure.”

“Vocabulary of solitude,” Ugo Rondinone. Installation view, coming to The Bass.

The unveiling will include new solo exhibitions by Pascale Marthine Tayou, Mika Rottenberg, and Ugo Rondinone, each playfully reflecting themes of internationalism and inclusion: Cameroonian-born Tayou created an LED wall installation that spells “Welcome” in 70 languages; Rottenberg’s Cosmic Generator, an immersive sculpture and video installation, examines the global economy; and, taking up the entire second floor, Swiss-born Rondinone’s exhibit features 45 life-size clowns.

