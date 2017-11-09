This week Longines celebrated the launch of its new Conquest V.H.P. Collection by hosting an event with Ambassador of Elegance Andre Agassi at the World Trade Center. Juan-Carlos Capelli, Vice President of Longines and Head of International Marketing, and Pascal Savoy, U.S. Brand President, were also in attendance.

Agassi, who once ranked as a World No. 1 tennis player, appreciates the importance of perfect timing. “As an athlete, precision and timing are everything. I like a real sports watch like the Conquest V.H.P. that can stand up to strong forces, like a powerful serve. Tennis can get really physical. It’s important that a watch be built to last. You don’t want to have to worry about anything that takes away from your performance,” he said.

Juan-Carlos Capelli spoke about the history of Longines and how the Conquest V.H.P. Collection came to be. Longines’ use of quartz technology for over 60 years was also celebrated, as seen in the Longines museum pieces on display that were flown in from the brand’s museum in Saint-Imier for this event. This includes 1950s-era chronometers, and the first ever quartz wristwatch; the latter was launched by Longines in 1969.

The event also included a movie about the Conquest V.H.P. Collection, which provided insight about the creation of a “very high precision” watch, including “its ability to reset its hands after an impact or exposure to a magnetic field using the GPD (gear position detection) system.” After the movie, guests were invited to experience the Conquest V.H.P. Collection firsthand.

Main Image: Andre Agassi at the Conquest V.H.P. Collection launch in NYC.