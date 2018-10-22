Sneak Peek at Lemon Laine

Nashville natural beauty boutique Lemon Laine will open its second location in Houston’s historic Heights ‘hood before 2019, residing in a 1,000-square-foot space in the new “urban market” that is the Heights Mercantile and showcasing a range of natural beauty and wellness goods from local and national companies organized by purpose—not brand. The pièce de résistance: An oil bar manned by beauty baristas to help customers craft a custom organic facial oil to target specific concerns. “Houston is the largest small town I know,” says founder and CEO Laura Lemon. “That balance in a community really speaks to me.”