Sneak Peek at Lemon Laine

See why you’ll want to visit this new natural beauty boutique opening in Houston, Texas

Written by Editors of DuJour

Nashville natural beauty boutique Lemon Laine will open its second location in Houston’s historic Heights ‘hood before 2019, residing in a 1,000-square-foot space in the new “urban market” that is the Heights Mercantile and showcasing a range of natural beauty and wellness goods from local and national companies organized by purpose—not brand. The pièce de résistance: An oil bar manned by beauty baristas to help customers craft a custom organic facial oil to target specific concerns. “Houston is the largest small town I know,” says founder and CEO Laura Lemon. “That balance in a community really speaks to me.”

