Spin Guru Ruth Zuckerman Returns to Sag Harbor

With two wildly successful indoor cycling companies (SoulCycle and Flywheel) and a published memoir under her belt, the woman who pioneered the boutique fitness industry is taking on a more low-key passion project—a summer cycling residency at the Sag Harbor Gym. Ruth Zuckerman’s love for Sag Harbor runs deep, and so do her roots in the community. Now, she’s coaching fellow spin enthusiasts and living nearby.

“Flywheel had a presence at the Sag Harbor Gym for several summers during our early years,” says Zuckerman. “Riders loved making a morning of it…. a spin, an iced coffee, and a stroll on the pier or through town. I’ve missed teaching there and was determined to come back. After leaving Flywheel at the end of 2018, when I took a six month break from the bike, I couldn’t think of a better place to return to and teach classes.”

Metrics are used for some accountability in Zuckerman’s class, but more importantly, she encourages riders to close their eyes and indulge in the escape. It isn’t just about cycling and fitness—Ruth wants to empower women to carry the positive attitude they have on the bike into their lives and their careers.

Classes are available weekly at 9:30am, Monday through Friday, plus an early Saturday morning option. Reserve a spot in advance here.